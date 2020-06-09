Solvang Council OK's ordinance limiting annexation for 20 years

By law, once presented, the council had 10 days to adopt the ordinance, place it on a ballot, or prepare a report before either adopting it or placing it on the ballot.

Council members noted making the decision on the dais would save taxpayers the cost of a ballot initiative that already appears to have voter support.

“I know that often change with preservation can be very difficult, and I think that this gives us the opportunity to maintain our quaintness without expansion,” Council Member Karen Waite said.

Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke said his only reservation in voting for the initiative was an appearance that the council had not been transparent as has been the allegation on other council actions in spite of workshops, public hearings and public comment periods.

“Everything we do creates an uproar. I just know it comes with the territory,” Clarke said.

Djernaes said he didn’t “know enough about the issue at this point and I don’t feel comfortable going forward with this.” He also took issue with the council not debating and continuing to discuss the proposal. He said he also didn’t want to constrain and restrict future councils.