Solvang Council reverses position, urges compliance with public health mandate

Citing negative publicity for the city and potential loss of state and federal aid as a result of last week’s emergency actions by the Solvang City Council, the newly seated mayor and both newly seated council members Monday quickly put the kibosh on any hint of revolt against state mandates relating to COVID-19.
“I know, myself, I’m not in favor of the city condoning any type of activity disregarding public health officials,” said Mayor Charlie Uhrig.
At an emergency meeting last week, the council voted unanimously to write a letter to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to seek the creation of a Central Coast region consisting only of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. The effort was intended to separate the coastal region from the Southern California region identified, and shut down, by the state of California as intensive care units in southern counties became increasingly impacted by COVID-19 patients.
The boards of supervisors in all three counties later sent their letter to the state, and public health officials sent a similar letter to their state health official, said City Manager Xenia Bradford. No state office has responded.
At that time, the former council also voted to address the state’s closures of outdoor seating for dining establishments by rhetorical hairsplitting: leasing those areas from affected establishments and redesignating them as “public spaces” to allow outdoor dining to continue. No businesses have since taken the city up on its offer.
That council also unanimously agreed to direct city staff not to enforce any of the COVID-19 mandates related to the latest closure, and requested the county take an educational rather than punitive approach within Solvang city limits.
Bradford said county public health department officials were in town the following two days informing businesses that failure to comply could include fines up to $5,000 and loss of their licenses for up to a year. She added that, while there have been no state or federal funds offered the city or county to date, the city’s actions may make it ineligible for such funds should they come down the line.
Councilman Mark Infanti quickly jumped into action after he, Uhrig and Councilwoman Clau Orona were sworn into office by Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Kay Kuns. Jim Thomas, who won the election to replace Chris Djernaes after the recall election, was sworn in last week.
Infanti asked that the city make it very clear to business owners that enforcement of the state mandate was outside the city’s purview, and that business conformity or lack thereof fell under the authority of licensing boards such as health departments and the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
“We can’t do anything. We can’t defend anyone if they don’t follow the law,” Infanti said.
The newly seated council walked the talk, donning masks as recommended ever since the state’s initial shutdown March 13. Bradford and City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt also wore masks in a clear turnabout from previous meeting behavior. Only former Councilwoman Karen Waite consistently wore masks during the meetings held inside government facilities, as required by the mandate.
“I think for a few dollars to make for a couple of three weeks, it’s not worth anyone’s life, and given the numbers that are going on right now — everything is going up and we’re breaking new records every, single day — and until we can get this thing beat, I really believe wholeheartedly that we need to follow the … public health director’s initiatives and follow those orders: wear your mask and try to social distance as much as possible; keep your meetings to a minimum of people; even at your homes try to limit it to just your immediate family,” Uhrig said.
Orona commended local businesses for “keeping our visitors and their employees safe” by complying with state law.
“They are recognizing, even though our caseload is low, we do not live in a bubble. We get visitors from all up and down California. And, let’s face it, as a small community, we do not have an ICU unit, we do not have the resources bigger cities have to deal with high contagion,” Orona said.
In other action, the council voted unanimously to approve an agreement with United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County for temporary use of the veterans hall during COVID-19 while Solvang Elementary School is on modified schedule and spacing requirements, and waived approximately $20,000 in fees. The nonprofit will cover liability insurance and cleaning.
The council also:
— Unanimously selected Orona to serve as mayor pro tem;
— Directed city staff to post the latest plan for development of 1783 Mission Drive, the hotly debated Ed St. George property known as the Old Lumberyard. Wullbrandt said the new plan calls for a hotel with 86 rooms, 14 hotel condominium units, a fitness center, restaurant, pool and viewing deck. The council will take up discussion of the project in the new year.
— Called for applications for Solvang Planning Commission and Branding and Design Review Committee which the council will revisit for discussion and appointments at their Jan. 11 meeting.
— Held a public hearing regarding the upcoming Tourism Business Improvement District (TBIDS) contract with Visit Santa Ynez Valley.
— Appointed its members to represent the city as follows: Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) — Uhrig, alternate Infanti; Air Pollution Control District (APCD) — Uhrig/Infanti; California Joint Powers Authority — Clarke/Orona; League of California Cities — Thomas/Clarke; Groundwater Sustainability Agency — Infanti/Thomas.
— Placed on a future agenda, at Infanti’s request, cutting the $600 per month stipend paid each sitting council member, and redirect those funds to help cover programs that will help businesses through COVID-19.
— Scheduled, at Uhrig’s request, a special closed meeting for Dec. 21, 5 p.m. to discuss the city attorney contract.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.