Solvang council stays the course on financial planning

Despite a global pandemic, state- and county-mandated shut downs and resulting economic impacts, the city of Solvang sits in a healthy financial position with a cost-savings budget and long-term economic planning strategies put in place by previous councils, the city’s manager reported Monday.

The new council generally directed staff to stay the course with minor changes that will increase city services as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

“I think we ought to hold the line for now until we can see how we’re going to be doing,” said Councilman Jim Thomas as the group considered options for the city’s human service grant funding policies and procedures.

The previous council drastically cut the grant budget in 2019-20 — to $82,500 from $319,000 the previous year — by prioritizing programs that benefitted the city’s seniors. They also excluded ongoing programs from the grant system, instead placing them on the budget as annual expenditures. Those included Elverhoj Museum, Solvang Danish Days Foundation for Danish Days, and Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Foundation for Fourth of July activities.

Councilman Mark Enfante noted the policy’s current lack of attention to children’s programs, and Mayor Pro Tem Claudia Orona requested COVID-related relief programs be considered, but the council unanimously agreed to stay the course for now.

“If we’re doing much better and the million bucks is back next year and we are back to normal, then you have that million dollars to put right back in appropriations without drawing on reserves,” City Manager Xenia Bradford said, referring to the loss of more than $1 million in transient occupancy tax revenues lost due to COVID-related shutdowns.