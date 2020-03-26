Solvang Datsun Roadster Classic canceled for this year due to coronavirus precautions

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of another popular event — the 2020 edition of the Datsun Roadster Classic that was set for April 24 and 25 in Solvang.
“It comes with a very heavy heart that due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and with all local, state and national self-quarantine rules that have been put into place over the last few weeks, we need to make the responsible decision for the safety of everyone in our wonderful community,” Harlan Katz, organizer of the annual car show, said in an email to entrants and supporters.
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County Series: Impact and reaction to Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County
“Your health, well-being and safety is much more important than a car show,” he said, although he noted, “Our show is much more than a show. It's friends, families, heritage, a sense of belonging to a great car manufacturer and keeping a wonderful hobby alive.”
Katz said if he can secure a date and venue in Solvang this year, the show will be rescheduled, and he will let entrants and supporters know if that occurs, adding, “but at this point, I think waiting until next year is probably best.”
The 33rd annual Solvang Datsun Roadster Classic is scheduled for April 23 and 24, 2021, in downtown Solvang.
Held every year since 1987, the car show brings about 100 Datsun Roadsters and a few other related vehicles, like Datsun 240Zs, to downtown Solvang every April.
Datsun enthusiasts have come from as far away as Canada and Great Britain, and entries have come from all over the western United States.
For more information, call Katz toll-free at 877-891-8342 or visit www.solvangroadstershow.com.
Buffing it
Checking out the car
Rear Ends
050318-syv-news-datsuns-invade-4.jpg
Ready to travel
050318-syv-news-datsuns-invade-7.jpg
Old stuff for sale
Colors
All Datsun
050318-syv-news-datsuns-invade-13.jpg
"Do It In A Datsun"
Winning Rally Car
Young car enthusiast
050318-syv-news-datsuns-invade-18.jpg
Little Red Racer
Datsuns In Solvang
