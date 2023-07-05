Downtown Solvang was brimming with patriotic pride Tuesday during the annual Independence Day parade themed 'Star Spangled Celebration' that rolled down Mission Drive before thousands of flag-waving spectators.
The red, white and blue procession drew "huge crowds," said Allan Jones, a volunteer with the Rotary Club of Solvang, annual event organizers who put together the Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inès in conjunction with the parade.
"Everyone seemed to have a great time," Jones said.
The parade featured 82 entries comprised of dance troupes, classic cars, prancing horses, local businesses and community organizations, 37 of which were named award winners in different categories.
The "Sweepstakes Award" was handed to the Flat Fender Friends, the "Best Use of Parade Theme" award to Alisal Ranch and the Daughters of the American Revolution La Purisima and Refugio Del Cielo Chapters claimed the "Most Patriotic" award.
Jones said the day offered beautiful weather "and great American fun for all."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.