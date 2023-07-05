Downtown Solvang was brimming with patriotic pride Tuesday during the annual Independence Day parade themed 'Star Spangled Celebration' that rolled down Mission Drive before thousands of flag-waving spectators. 

The red, white and blue procession drew "huge crowds," said Allan Jones, a volunteer with the Rotary Club of Solvang, annual event organizers who put together the Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inès in conjunction with the parade.

"Everyone seemed to have a great time," Jones said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0