Solvang's annual Julefest parade rolled through downtown Saturday despite cloudy skies and light showers that threatened to put a damper on holiday processions up and down the coast.
The Julefest parade, themed "Hyggelig: A Cozy Christmas," followed the ceremonious lighting of the Christmas tree at Solvang Park on Dec. 2 which officially kicked off a month-long calendar of holiday events in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Not missing a beat, nearly 40 parade entrants filed through Solvang's downtown streets, featuring festive floats, marching bands, dance groups, vintage cars and equestrians. Spectators of all ages were bundled in wintertime apparel to fight the chill.
Parade winners named in seven categories include:
Best performance Group — Garcia Dance studio
Best Equestrian/Animal — Santa Ynez 4-H
Best Musical — Santa Ynez Jazz Band
Best Vehicle — Vandenberg Jet Gymnastics
Best Float — Santa Ynez Pet Hospital
Best Sweepstakes — Solvang Spice Merchants
Best Theme — Cowboy Christmas
