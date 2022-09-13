A Solvang man died and his three passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on Ballard Canyon Road, the California Highway Patrol in Buellton said.
Roberto Garcia Jr., 19, was trapped inside the car, along with his three passengers, and following extrication was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the CHP said.
His passengers all suffered major injuries in the crash.
They were identified as Georgia Jensen, 18, of Buellton; Emely Suarez, 18, of Solvang; and Viviana Figueroa, 19, also of Solvang.
The CHP said Garcia was driving a 2005 BMW M3 northbound at an undetermined speed on Ballard Canyon Road about 10:15 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve north of Roble Blanco Road.
Leaving the east edge of the roadway, the BMW crashed into a fence and a tree, then overturned onto its roof.
The crash is still under investigation, but the CHP said it appears alcohol or drugs were not a factor.