During opening comments of a Valentine’s Day meeting of the Solvang City Council, Mayor Charlie Uhrig took the opportunity to announce his retirement from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office effective March 31.
Uhrig broke down in tears as he turned to City Councilman Jim Thomas, the now-retired Santa Barbara County sheriff who hired Uhrig 17 years ago, and thanked him for making the hire. Uhrig said he thought it fitting they started as teammates at the Sheriff’s Office and now serve on the same team representing Solvang residents.
City Manager Xenia Bradford and other staff members, unsure whether Uhrig would make the announcement at the meeting, had prepared surreptitiously. When the announcement was made, Bradford and staff surprised him with a plaque and signed card in appreciation of his years of service to Solvang as its Community Services Deputy.
Solvang Police Chief Lt. Jeff Greene, of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, was also in on the presentation, appearing via Zoom.
“Charlie, I can’t tell you how much you have done for the Valley, the people of Solvang, and for our department. It’s crushing me that I’m losing you and (Deputy) Mike (Guynn), both of you. I understand, and I love it that you’re going to be happy and retired, and it will give you more free time, probably, to do a bunch of other things you deserve to do. But I want you to know that you are irreplaceable, you and Mike both, and I’ll miss you,” Greene said.
“That was my last boss right there,” Uhrig said, as Greene disconnected.
“Now you have 5,800 bosses,” said Councilmember Robert Clarke, breaking the tension, as Uhrig wiped his eyes.
“Mike grew up in the Valley, and knows everyone. An amazing resource for the patrol deputies,” Uhrig said, when contacted following the meeting.
Uhrig — the self-proclaimed “old new guy, or new old guy” — was Solvang’s community services deputy for 16 years under the city’s contract with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office until the City Council canceled that contract in February 2020. An on-the-job injury that led to back surgery in June 2019 had already led Uhrig to put in for a transfer to serve in the courts.
Uhrig’s heart has long belonged to Solvang, where he helped create popular community events including Movies in the Park, Rec n’ Roll, shred day, teen classes, a variety of youth programs and Concerts in the Park.
He played bass in the first concert in that series and worked with the Salvation Army to coordinate kettle drives that funded trips to camp up Malibu Canyon. He coached basketball at Solvang School before creating a club basketball team, and coached sprints and hurdles for five years at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
“I was out there for my kid and the other kids because it was fun. I love being around young people because it gives you the energy they have,” Uhrig told the Santa Maria Times in October 2020.
In the scope of his job, Uhrig also participated in various city meetings including the Planning Commission, BAR, Parks & Recreation Commission and City Council.
“I feel like it’s my community. I have three kids that still live here in Solvang, and because I worked here for so long and lived in the Valley, I still feel like Solvang’s my home. It kind of sounds corny, but I’ve always loved Solvang. It’s a great little town,” Uhrig said.