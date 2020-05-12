Solvang OKs food security programs, agrees to lobby state for appropriate reopening plan

Pressing on, the council voted unanimously to provide up to $40,000 in groceries for community nonprofits already providing distribution, including People Helping People, senior centers, Meals on Wheels programs and others. The city could see reimbursement from FEMA for that outflow which could carry these programs through another month.

Local caterer Maili Halme, who spoke on behalf of the myriad distribution programs, said many centers initially reached out to hospitality and restaurant workers pressed out of service. The programs have since been expanded to include all workers in need.

Distribution has risen to include about 700 families with family sizes averaging six members in the household with many up to 12 in a household.

The weekly cost of distribution is $12.70 per family thanks to an entirely unpaid volunteer staff and produce purchased at wholesale prices. In addition, IDK Events has donated the use of one of its refrigerated trailers to expand the storage and distribution capability of those programs.

“I think we definitely have a pretty scary need out there … It’s great to see the community come together, but it’s also exceptionally disheartening to watch that need there,” Mayor Ryan Toussaint said.