Solvang recently attracted the attention of Copenhagen Lord Mayor Sophie Andersen, who urged the "Danish Capital of America" to change a recent vote that denied the hanging of downtown streetlight banners and rainbow crosswalk paintings as temporary public art installations to celebrate Pride Month in Solvang.

In a letter to Solvang mayor Mark Infanti, Andersen expressed great concern about negative press involving the City Council's decision and urged him — "in the spirit of friendship between our cities" — to give Santa Ynez Valley Pride and the local LGBTQAI+ community "the full support of your City Council, in the same way that the Municipality of Copenhagen wholeheartedly supports Copenhagen Pride" for the benefit of all its citizens.

LGBTQIA+ is an abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and others.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0