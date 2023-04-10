2023 Solvang Rotary fundraiser.png

Solvang Rotary Foundation annual fundraiser “Black Tie or Blue Jeans” is slated for 5 p.m. April 29 at the Santa Ynez Historical Museum and Carriage House.

Solvang Rotary Foundation will present its annual fundraiser on April 29 at the Santa Ynez Historical Museum and Carriage House, featuring JSL Music Productions as the evening’s entertainment and dinner by Island View Catering.

The event themed “Black Tie or Blue Jeans” is slated for 5 p.m. 

Funds raised will benefit local Rotary projects that support local veterans and families, first responders, senior citizens, the Fourth of July Parade, schools, and scholarships for local high school students.

 

