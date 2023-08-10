111921 Solvang Senior Center

Solvang Senior Center members enjoy their community book club. The center is raising $3 million to construct a new 4,800-square-foot building that includes meeting and activity rooms, commercial kitchen, a computer lab and administrative offices.

 Contributed

Solvang Senior Center is expanding its calendar of offerings to its membership as a way to attract larger class sizes and provide new ways for socializing.

All the while, the center continues to move forward with plans to build a new 4,725 square-foot state-of-the-art facility, having raised over $3.3 million — approximately 90% of the total amount needed to cover construction and furnishing costs.

“Our new facility will allow us to expand programs, including developing intergenerational programming," said center President Jim Richardson. "The building will allow enough room to hold multiple concurrent classes."

Solvang Cntr. Site 3.2 Lounge 1.jpg

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

