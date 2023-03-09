Solvang Cntr. Site 3.2 Lounge 1.jpg

More than $3.2 million has been raised toward the Solvang Senior Center capital campaign to construct a new facility that adds an extra 2,000 square feet compared to the Center's current modular. The design includes a commercial kitchen, meeting rooms, a computer lab and administrative office to accommodate a growing senior membership.

 Contributed

The Solvang Senior Center is on track to break ground this spring on a state-of-the-art facility once a building permit and final approvals are issued by the Santa Barbara County Building/Safety Department, according to Linda Johansen, capital campaign co-chair. 

Construction of a 4,700-square-foot multi-purpose community center is estimated to provide an extra 2,000 square feet compared to the Center's current modular, allowing for more multi-purpose utility.

The design includes a commercial kitchen, meeting rooms, a computer lab and administrative office to accommodate a growing senior membership.

Solvang Cntr. Site 3.2 Entry 1st.jpg

Construction of a new 4,700-square-foot facility at the current site of the Solvang Senior Center is expected to break ground this spring.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

