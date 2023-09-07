Solvang Senior Center will launch its inaugural Health and Well-being Lecture Series on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. at the center, featuring a presentation led by Kandice Hawes and Sue Taylor from The Farmacy in Santa Ynez.
The first presentation is themed "Cannabis Basics for Active Aging Adults: An Introduction to Medical Use," and seeks to offers evidence-based information to dispel the misconceptions about cannabis use, helping seniors make informed decisions about the plant's potential benefits.
“Our new lecture series is the perfect way to explore additional opportunities that enhance their well-being and quality of life,” said center executive director Ellen Albertoni.