Solvang elected officials and leaders will deliver news on the city's state of affairs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Craft House at Corque, 420 Alisal Road.
The luncheon event will feature presentations by special guest speaker State Controller Betty Yee, Mayor Charlie Uhrig and City Manager Xenia Bradford.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m., and a meet and greet with Yee will follow.
