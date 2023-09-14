After 45 minutes of public comment Monday, Solvang City Council members unanimously voted to table a proposed ordinance designed to address the city's ability to control homeless encampments.

“I do believe there’s some work to be done on making sure the tools we could use are truly operational ready and can be implemented by the staff and implemented by the Sheriff’s Office,” said Mayor Pro Tem Elizabeth Orona.

Last month, the council voted 4-0 with Council Member Claudia Orona absent, to adopt the proposed camping ordinance to address case law that precludes cities from citing individuals for camping or sleeping in public if there are no shelter spaces available.

