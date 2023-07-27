Newcomers to the Solvang Theaterfest board of directors are local residents Kevin McConnell, Percy Sales, and Jen Jones who join the all-volunteer group that supports, maintains and operates the Solvang Festival Theater.

McConnell is a resident of Buellton and graduate of Santa Ynez High School who moved to Solvang in 1971 when his father was hired as the administrator of the Solvang Lutheran Home (now Atterdag Village).

He attended Hancock College, Santa Barbara City College, and received a bachelor of arts in theology from the International Theological Seminary in Van Nuys.

 

