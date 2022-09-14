Solvang City Council members Monday requested a construction moratorium in the face of drought conditions. The issue will be placed on their agenda for the Oct. 10 meeting for public input and council action.
“You’ve heard already here, and if you’ve been listening to the planning commission you’ve probably been getting e-mails, that maybe we should consider a construction moratorium until we get out of this drought. We are forcing everybody to take rather large cutbacks in water, and then you want to add in a hotel or apartments or whatever else,” Council Member Mark Infanti said.
City Council members on July 11 unanimously adopted a drought ordinance update that clarifies rate tier penalties in relation to declared drought stages. The city has been in Stage 2 since August 2021.
In addition, the council adopted an ordinance and resolution updating their water conservation policy for single-family utility customers. It replaces prior regulations that applied penalties based on each customer's historic usage from fiscal year 2019-20. Now, the standard is set at 10,472 gallons, which is average single-family customer consumption citywide.
For households who had already implemented water-saving strategies such as removing their lawns, reducing outdoor watering and replacing old fixtures with water conserving fixtures, further cutbacks have proven a challenge.
During public comment Monday, Solvang resident Bob Bott said his household is “struggling to cut back once more on our water usage to comply with your new drought measures.”
“Considering the dire situation Solvang finds itself in regarding our water supply, I question the wisdom or even the feasibility of approving any new development within the city,” he said.
He added such a move could allow applications to be processed, but final approvals placed on hold until water is readily available, adding Goleta adopted a similar moratorium in 1972 during a prolonged drought.
Infanti also addressed concerns expressed to him by local businesses.
Under the updated plan, commercial, industrial and institutional customers receive no penalty as long as their usage is less than 80% of the same month in fiscal year 2019-20. Customers who use more than 80% of that water will pay double the current rate and receive a one-time warning.
“I’ve been talking to a bunch of business owners that can’t cut back 20 percent. How does a library cut back 20 percent of its water? How does a jewelry store cut back 20 percent? How does a shoe store cut back 20 percent?," Infanti asked.
One business owner told Infanti employees are being sent to the public restroom in an effort to meet the water cut.
“That’ll save him 20 percent, but it doesn’t save us any water at all because it just goes to the public restroom,” Infanti said.
Council Member Robert Clarke pointed out Jim’s Service Center made water conservation efforts of his own accord two years ago at his own expense.
“We all have anecdotes about this,” he said.
The council will also address the penalty structure.
Clarke also asked that the council consider, on a future agenda, increasing transient occupancy related fees or taxes to bring the city in line with others.
“If other cities are doing it and nobody’s batting an eye, then I would like to do it as well because that’s where all of our revenue comes from, but also because that’s where the biggest demand of services come from, is our visitors,” Clarke said.