Solvang Trolley & Carriage Company has long local history

The Solvang Trolley & Carriage Company has catered to thousands of Solvang tourists since 1973.

A new five-year license to operate the trolley in downtown Solvang approved Monday night by the City Council will override the 1-year carriage license term established last year in September which expired on June 30.

“...This isn’t the time to initiate dramatic changes for a struggling business, when they are already working through necessary modifications due to the pandemic," said Mayor Ryan Toussaint before Monday night's meeting. "We need to work together now more than ever, to ensure that Solvang will be able to move forward through recovery and emerge even stronger than before.

"In fact, I feel that the license period should be even longer than two years, in order to allow the family to reinvest in the business, the welfare of the horses, and all parties involved, to move the business forward. And now, we have the chance to accomplish what we set out to do, two years ago.”

Solvang Trolley & Carriage Company owners and local horsepeople Lorena Rodriguez and Sal Sr. Orona, and their daughter Claudia and son Sal Jr. who help operate the horse-drawn trolley business, have spoken out against those locals railing against the company's license renewal due to their concern for the aging Belgian draft mares and geldings that pull up to 20 people at one time, including during the summer months.