Screams and terror will fill downtown Solvang during the 28th annual Halloween haunted house maze experience on Friday and Saturday Oct. 28 and 29, when swamp monsters and frightful witches come out to play on the "Trails of Terror."

Thrill-seekers will be led along a haunted witch's path, deep into the woods where a graveyard lies, a swamp house sits, and through the enchanted witch's lair bubbling with potions that give life to the unearthly.

The haunted house, co-hosted by Solvang Parks and Recreation and Buellton Recreation, will be located at 411 Second St., in the same spot as the 2021 Halloween event.

Fred Lageman sorts donations for the 2017 haunted house. This year marks his 28th year driving fear into the hearts of locals during Halloween.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

