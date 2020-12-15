Solvang's Christmas tree thrives one year later

More than a year after its initial planting, Solvang's 21-foot blue spruce, which was trucked in from Idaho last October to serve as the town's Christmas tree, is reportedly thriving in Solvang Park.

According to local resident John Martino who helped organize the purchase and transport logistics of the oversized conifer, when put to the test during the hot summer months of the Santa Ynez Valley, the tree adapted.

"We got it through the hot summer," Martino said. "A lot of people thought it wouldn't make it. But the tree has done very well."

More than just surviving, Martino noted, the tree — which represents Solvang's first live Christmas tree in a decade — actually grew one foot since last year, which is typical when in its natural Idaho environment.

"Not only does the tree have to be watered, but you have to spray it, too," he explained, assigning credit to Alan Needham, owner/operator of Buellton business The Valley Gardener, who was selected to handle all care and maintenance of the tree. "You have to trick the tree into thinking that it rained because that's what it's used to [in Idaho]. Here, it's a completely different climate."