Sandie Mullin has been appointed to the role of executive director at the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art in Solvang.

The museum announced Mullin's appointment as effective July 1, marking an end to a formal search that kicked off in March when outgoing director Esther Jacobsen made public her retirement after nearly 20 years of service. 

"Sandie’s deep-rooted commitment to history and art and its intersection with education, combined with her innovative approach, makes her an ideal leader to continue our legacy and bring it to life in meaningful ways," said Gabrielle Robbins, board chair of the Elvherhøj Museum of History and Art.

