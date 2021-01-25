Some restrictions lifted for Santa Barbara County restaurants, salons

The lifting of the state's order is welcomed by personal care businesses and food services, which have experienced whiplash throughout the year with repeated reopening and closures.

After being closed for the past month and a half, LaShell McNally, owner of Shell's Hair Salon in Orcutt, is preparing to reopen her business by the end of the week.

"My phone has definitely been ringing off the hook today," she said. "We had to close down once in March, and then again before August … and then again in December, so we've been shut down three times so far. Hopefully this was the last time."

Originally, the state's order was to remain in effect for any regions with intensive care unit capacity under 15%. As of Monday, capacity in the Southern California region remains at 0%, although officials anticipate it will rise to 33% by Feb. 21.

The sudden change in enforcement from the state has left many with questions, especially business owners who wondered why they had to undergo extra restrictions in the first place.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. owner Jaime Dietenhofer said the effects of the stay-at-home order on the company's six taprooms, including one in Santa Maria, have been detrimental, and he is unsure what future restrictions will look like.

"We remain skeptical on how much longer the purple tier will last. Our business and countless others throughout the Central Coast have suffered greatly with the shutdown. Regardless, this is a step in the right direction and we are trying to be optimistic despite the obvious challenges," Dietenhofer said.