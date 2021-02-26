Some Santa Barbara County residents face long waits for second vaccine appointments

Some Santa Barbara County residents may have to wait up to six weeks for a second COVID-19 vaccine dose following their initial appointment, with overwhelmed call centers unable to provide much information in the meantime.

The Centers for Disease Control state that second vaccine doses should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible, within 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for Moderna. However, if delays are imminent, a second dose can still be reliably administered within 42 days, or six weeks.

While most second-dose appointments are made at the time of the first appointment, some providers will ask individuals to wait for a call to schedule it, Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said. During the waiting period, some might not hear back until after the recommended wait time.

Recent delays in Moderna shipments due to severe weather, for example, did delay some second appointments past the three or four week timeline, he said.

"It is not unsafe to postpone the second vaccine up to six weeks," Ansorg said.

As of Friday, over 55,000 county residents had received a first dose of the vaccine, with a little less than half, around 27,300 residents, also receiving a second dose, according to county vaccine data.

The majority of residents that have received a first and second dose, around 54%, live in South County. Around 27% live in North County, and 18% live in Central County, which includes Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley, according to county data.