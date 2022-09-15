Three south San Luis Obispo County cities are moving forward on a project to treat and sanitize wastewater, then pump it back into the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin to maintain supplies in the face of the ongoing drought, and to block seawater intrusion.

Officials said the injection program, called Central Coast Blue, will only provide water for the Northern Cities Management Area of the basin, which extends from southeast of Santa Maria northward through Nipomo to Pismo Beach.

But they said it stands as an example of interagency cooperation in seeking a regional solution to a problem facing the entire state — a rapidly diminishing supply of potable water as a result of the worst drought the state has seen, exacerbated by climate change.

