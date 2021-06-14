A special municipal election for a cannabis tax ballot measure will be held Aug. 31.

The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously during its June 1 regular meeting to place the ballot measure before voters in a mail-in-only election.

The ballot measure would impose a graduated tax on Lompoc cannabis manufacturing and distribution operators, ranging from .5 cents per dollar to 2.5 cents per dollar, based on gross annual sales.

Officials said there would be no sunset clause on the measure, which is estimated to collect $1.2 million annually for the city based on businesses currently open.

In order to pass and be adopted, the ballot measure must be approved by a majority of voters (50% plus one).