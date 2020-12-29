Spreading joy: Lompoc residents treated to free holiday concerts by traveling big-band ensemble

Spreading holiday cheer during December, The Friendly Neighborhood Big Band — a jazz band of 16 musicians hailing from across the Central Coast — gathered in Lompoc's Glen Ellen neighborhood to gift residents with a surprise two-hour concert.

Lead trumpet player and vocalist Mitch Letting, an Arroyo Grande resident, said the band also played in his own neighborhood prior to the Dec. 12 concert in Lompoc.

"Since we don't have any place to play right now, we did something in my cul-de-sac last week," Letting said. "We don't normally put on concerts like this. But [we've] got to get out and perform for people. It's [otherwise] like practicing baseball but never playing a game."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down gathering spaces like churches and restaurants — where musicians customarily go to perform — members of the band creatively put their heads and instruments together.

In order to continue practicing, the band had to find an alternative location, which came in the form of Letting's aircraft hangar at the Santa Maria Public Airport. Over the past four months, band members have gathered in that space.

"We have the big hangar doors open and we social distance as best we can," he said, noting that band members travel from communities including Nipomo, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Buellton to practice together. "Where there's a will, there's a way."