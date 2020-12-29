Spreading joy: Lompoc residents treated to free holiday concerts by traveling big-band ensemble

Spreading holiday cheer during December, The Friendly Neighborhood Big Band — a jazz band of 16 musicians hailing from across the Central Coast — gathered in Lompoc's Glen Ellen neighborhood to gift residents with a surprise two-hour concert.
Lead trumpet player and vocalist Mitch Letting, an Arroyo Grande resident, said the band also played in his own neighborhood prior to the Dec. 12 concert in Lompoc.
"Since we don't have any place to play right now, we did something in my cul-de-sac last week," Letting said. "We don't normally put on concerts like this. But [we've] got to get out and perform for people. It's [otherwise] like practicing baseball but never playing a game."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down gathering spaces like churches and restaurants — where musicians customarily go to perform — members of the band creatively put their heads and instruments together.
In order to continue practicing, the band had to find an alternative location, which came in the form of Letting's aircraft hangar at the Santa Maria Public Airport. Over the past four months, band members have gathered in that space.
"We have the big hangar doors open and we social distance as best we can," he said, noting that band members travel from communities including Nipomo, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Buellton to practice together. "Where there's a will, there's a way."
The band first assembled about 1½ years ago, both practicing and performing in churches in San Luis Obispo County on a quarterly basis.
Since then, each week band members have gathered to play new big-band jazz scores by sight-reading, which is the practice of reading and performing music the performer has not seen or learned before.
"We all play in other bands, but sometimes we don't get an opportunity to sight-read all the time," Letting said. "It's very good for professional musicians; that way when we go to a job where we've never played before, we're used to sight-reading. So it's good for the brain."
The set of holiday scores performed for Lompoc residents on a Saturday afternoon were drawn from a library of music published by one bandmate, who, Letting noted, is a retired music publicist who released big-band music all over the world.
"It's very unique to have that feature and to have new music every week," Letting said. "And as you can see, we've got some great talent. I try to pick the best musicians I can for this particular band."
Sean Causby, a multi-instrumentalist and music instructor at Certain Sparks, said that beyond teaching, playing in community ensembles has been part of his repertoire as a career musician.
"I played with the Hancock jazz group first and met a lot of people," he said. "I was eventually asked to play with Bob over there, who also plays the bass trombone in a band called the Central City Swing Big Band."
Causby joined The Friendly Neighborhood band some time ago on Letting's invitation.
"[Letting] asked, 'Do you want to play on Tuesday nights?'" Causby remembered. "I said, 'Hell, yes, I do.'"
Since October, Causby and his Friendly Neighborhood bandmates have been preparing for a Christmas concert that never came.
"Now we're doing this," said Causby, smiling while carrying parts of his drum kit back to his car after the Lompoc neighborhood performance.
According to Letting, The Friendly Neighborhood Big Band will continue its feel-good concerts, possibly into the new year after a Dec. 19 performance at Atterdag Village retirement community in Solvang.
"A lot of us play in working bands, but we're not working right now," Letting said. "So we thought we'd spread some joy at this time."
