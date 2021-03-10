Spring forward: Lompoc firefighters remind residents to change clocks, check batteries

Lompoc city firefighters are reminding residents to change smoke detector and carbon-monoxide detector batteries after setting clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time on Sunday.

The national “Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery” campaign urges people to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon-monoxide detectors at least twice a year at the start and end of Daylight Saving Time.

A working smoke detector provides an early warning of a fire, and gives people the critical extra seconds needed to escape.

After putting new batteries in a smoke detector, residents should make sure the detector is working by activating the safety test button.

The Lompoc City Fire Department recommends testing smoke detectors at least once a month. If there is any doubt regarding the working condition of a smoke detector, it is best to replace it.

Although smoke detectors are in most American homes, many do not work because the battery is dead. Dead batteries are responsible for about 25% of smoke alarm failures, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Lompoc council votes to form nonprofit controlled by city to capture funding Lompoc City Council members voted 3-2 on March 2 to form a California nonprofit organization that would work hand in hand with city staff to c…

+4 Lompoc celebrates opening of new inclusive playground at Beattie Park The long-awaited unveiling of Lompoc's Beattie Park playground and fitness area took place Wednesday morning with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting by Mayor Jenelle Osborne.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0