You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring forward: Lompoc firefighters remind residents to change clocks, check batteries
featured

Spring forward: Lompoc firefighters remind residents to change clocks, check batteries

  • Updated

Lompoc city firefighters are reminding residents to change smoke detector and carbon-monoxide detector batteries after setting clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time on Sunday.

The national “Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery” campaign urges people to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon-monoxide detectors at least twice a year at the start and end of Daylight Saving Time.

A working smoke detector provides an early warning of a fire, and gives people the critical extra seconds needed to escape.

After putting new batteries in a smoke detector, residents should make sure the detector is working by activating the safety test button.

The Lompoc City Fire Department recommends testing smoke detectors at least once a month. If there is any doubt regarding the working condition of a smoke detector, it is best to replace it.

Although smoke detectors are in most American homes, many do not work because the battery is dead. Dead batteries are responsible for about 25% of smoke alarm failures, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News