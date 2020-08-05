Stakeholders unveil plan to build thriving spaceport at Vandenberg AFB, bolster local economy

Fifty-one years after Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon, a group of Central Coast stakeholders on Wednesday unveiled what one of them described as another “landmark first step” they hope precedes a surge in space travel.

Representatives of REACH, a Regional Economic Action Coalition with a focus on the Central Coast, hosted a morning webinar with civic and business leaders to formally announce the signing of an agreement that aims to capitalize on the growing space industry by better positioning Vandenberg Air Force Base as a thriving spaceport of the future.

Melissa James, the president and CEO of REACH, referred to the agreement as landmark and suggested that recent developments in the “new space age” — such as missions to Mars, the growth in small satellite production, and a renewed interest in manned space travel — point to VAFB and its surrounding communities being uniquely positioned to benefit economically.

“Driven in large part by commercial enterprises, space is now a $425 billion industry that’s expected to grow to $3 trillion over the next three decades,” she said. “It’s a huge opportunity and why REACH adopted building a thriving space enterprise as a core initiative in our 2030 plan.”

Joining REACH for Wednesday’s video conference were representatives of several partner organizations. Those included Col. Anthony Mastalir, the commander of the 30th Space Wing at VAFB; Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-CA 24th District); State Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-35th District); Chris Dombrowski, from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development; and Cal Poly President Jeff Armstrong.