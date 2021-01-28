Stalled atmospheric river dumps more rain as it moves out of northern Santa Barbara County

Rainfall is expected to diminish to showers Friday morning and taper away by Friday night after an atmospheric river that stalled over San Luis Obispo County began moving southeastward Thursday afternoon, dumping rain that flooded streets and caused traffic collisions.

National Weather Service forecasters in the Oxnard office said flash flooding was still possible Thursday night and Friday in the burn scars around Santa Barbara, with up to 0.75 of an inch of rain falling per hour at times.

Winter storm warnings for snow and very strong winds remained in effect for Santa Barbara County mountains, with snow levels expected to drop to around 4,500 feet Thursday night.

Forecasters said a chance of thunderstorms would linger over northern Santa Barbara County until around noon Friday.

The area will get a chance to dry out over the weekend, with mostly clear skies predicted Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning before another chance of light rain returns Monday night into Tuesday.

Powerful winds buffeted the North County again Wednesday night, with gusts near 60 mph reported in some areas, and rain continued through Thursday as the storm slowly moved southeast.

The California Highway Patrol reported flooding closed Highway 1 between Solomon and Black roads from 8:50 a.m. through most of the day.

Flooding at 1:40 p.m. also trapped a woman in her car between the second and third creek crossings on Refugio Road about half a mile from Highway 101.