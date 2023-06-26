Unionized baristas, and supporters, gathered outside the Starbucks at McCoy Lane and Broadway in Santa Maria Monday morning chanting “no contract, no coffee!”.

The workers walked off the job from 8 a.m. to noon to support an ongoing nationwide protest aimed at improving working conditions and in response to the company's alleged removal of Pride decorations in stores across the country, according to Jaylee Moore, lead union organizer and shift supervisor at the Starbucks location.

The normally busy drive-thru lane was taped off with a sign reading "Union rights are LGBTQ+ rights." Later in the day the store posted a sign on the door saying it was closed for the remainder of the day, and would reopen Tuesday morning at 5 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

