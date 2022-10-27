The SpaceX Falcon 9 is slated to blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday at 6:14 p.m. carrying a batch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
A backup instantaneous launch window from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) is also available for Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:52 p.m., SpaceX confirmed.
Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
Weeks after NASA's DART spacecraft slammed into an asteroid 6,835,083 miles from Earth, the agency confirmed the event successfully altered the celestial object's rate of orbit by approximately 32 minutes.