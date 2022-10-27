081222 Starlink Launch 1.png

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Launch Complex 4 East in August under clear skies.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is slated to blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base today at 6:14 p.m. carrying a batch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

A backup instantaneous launch window from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) is also available for Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:52 p.m., SpaceX confirmed.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

