California Transportation Commission on Monday allocated more than $1.18 billion for projects to fix and improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including $31.9 million for projects in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
The CTC approved $18 million to grind and resurface the pavement, upgrade curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards on Highway 135 from Lakeview Road to Highway 101 in Santa Maria.
Another $1.9 million was allocated to install pedestrian crossing push buttons, countdown pedestrian signals and crosswalk signs to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety in various locations on highways 135, 246 and 101 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Allocations also included $12 million to replace the Old Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Morro Bay in San Luis Obispo County.
Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, accounted for more than half — $630 million — of the total funding.
SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually, split between the state and local agencies.
Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1, Caltrans District spokesman Jim Shivers said.
For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov/.