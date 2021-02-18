California aims to address the ‘urgent’ needs of older residents. But will its plan work?

Even as the pandemic derailed some of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s biggest health care proposals, such as lowering prescription drug costs, it crystallized another: the pressing need to address California’s rapidly aging population.

Already nine months into their work when Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order last March, members of a state task force on aging watched as the coronavirus disproportionately sickened and killed older people, and left many isolated in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and their own homes.

“In many ways, it just accelerated and made more urgent that work,” said Kim McCoy Wade, director of California’s Department of Aging, who led the task force.

The group’s work culminated in the release last month of a 10-year “Master Plan for Aging,” a blueprint intended to guide state and local governments, the private sector and charitable organizations to improve housing, health care, caregiving, equity and affordability for California’s older residents.

The state’s existing system of programs and services can be confusing for seniors who must navigate a disconnected patchwork of public and private offerings. If they’re able to find a program that fits their needs, it’s often too costly for anyone other than low-income Medi-Cal recipients, whose participation is covered by public funding.

McCoy Wade hopes the state’s Master Plan website will serve as a destination for Californians looking for programs or support, much as the First 5 website is for caregivers of young children.