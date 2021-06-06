California’s 50-year-old Cal Grant financial aid program does not work for our students or our state, and leaders know it.
As a legislative proposal to simplify the program gains momentum, many choice words have been leveled lately at the current construct:
Assemblymember Jose Medina, a Democrat from Riverside, called the Cal Grant modernization proposal Assembly Bill 1456 he introduced in February a “ticket to a better life” while the current program is “an unjust system.”
Assemblymember and co-author Kevin McCarty, a Democrat from Sacramento, called the current program “unfair and out of date” and the proposal “transformational for higher education in California.”
Audrey Dow with the not-for-profit Campaign for College Opportunity called the system plainly “racist” and the reform proposal “an antiracist policy that moves us toward equity for better outcomes.”
Today’s Cal Grant program can be called many things – including the largest and most generous in the nation – but the system in its current form is overly complex, does not align with the federal program, is not set up with a focus on equity and is absolutely essential for California’s economic strength, especially in our COVID-19 recovery.
California’s college students are now one of our most vulnerable populations, still reeling from COVID-19. Students lost jobs and their sources of income and many were forced to drop out of school or postpone their academic plans indefinitely. We cannot afford to fail our next generation of talented students because they did not have the resources to succeed.
No group feels this more acutely than those historically marginalized by an elitist higher education system. Simplifying the Cal Grant system is the equity issue in higher education this year.
Low-income and Black and Brown students are disproportionately left out of the financial aid system and unable to receive a Cal Grant due to inaccurate assessments of their family’s financial contributions or because the system is too complex to navigate. That’s one of the reasons the proposal is enjoying bicameral support in the Legislature with Sen. Connie Leyva, a Democrat from Chino, as a co-author of the proposal, along with support from vocal advocates in K-12, higher education, equity and business and economy groups.
California is entering a new phase of economic recovery from the pandemic, and we have an opportunity to address systems that keep our low-income and communities of color from achieving economic mobility. As programs like Stockton’s universal basic income pilot have shown, when communities have access to the resources they need and deserve, they will succeed.