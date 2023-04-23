Screenshot of new county website

Learn more about your carbon footprint, and find ways to reduce it at www.climateresilientsbc.org.

 Contributed

The scope of the impact of climate change, and the even larger scale of the work needed to be done to address it, can be daunting at times. It can be even harder to find concrete steps for individuals to change their lifestyle to help.

Now, Santa Barbara County residents can better understand their individual carbon footprint and take personal steps to move their lives and neighborhoods to a more carbon neutral future. 

The county, in partnership with local cities, has launched the Climate Resilient Santa Barbara campaign that creates an online platform that makes it easier for participants to take steps to address the climate crisis.

0
0
0
0
0