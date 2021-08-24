The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Aug. 9:

INCIDENT — At 6:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of Princeton Place.

INCIDENT — At 8:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of East Pine Avenue.

Tuesday, Aug. 10:

INCIDENT — At 12:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 500 block alley of North K and L streets that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 12:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North U Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of South A Street that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.

INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 300 block of South K Street.

Wednesday, Aug. 11:

INCIDENT — At 10:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.

INCIDENT — At 2:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an aircraft incident in the 1700 block of North A Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Thursday, Aug. 12:

INCIDENT — At 6:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a fatality in the 1400 block of West Chestnut Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Friday, Aug. 13:

INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block alley of North C and D streets.

INCIDENT — At 2:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of East College Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, Aug. 14:

INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of East Pine Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 300 block of South K Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of West Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Highway 246.

INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.

ARREST — At 4:57 p.m., Adriana Montelongo, 34, was arrested in the 800 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, causing bodily injury.

Sunday, Aug. 15:

INCIDENT — At 1:03 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of West North Avenue.

