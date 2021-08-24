The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, Aug. 9:
INCIDENT — At 6:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of Princeton Place.
INCIDENT — At 8:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of East Pine Avenue.
Tuesday, Aug. 10:
INCIDENT — At 12:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 500 block alley of North K and L streets that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 12:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North U Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of South A Street that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.
INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 300 block of South K Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 11:
INCIDENT — At 10:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
INCIDENT — At 2:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an aircraft incident in the 1700 block of North A Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
Thursday, Aug. 12:
INCIDENT — At 6:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a fatality in the 1400 block of West Chestnut Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
Friday, Aug. 13:
INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block alley of North C and D streets.
INCIDENT — At 2:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of East College Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
Saturday, Aug. 14:
INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of East Pine Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 300 block of South K Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of West Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:57 p.m., Adriana Montelongo, 34, was arrested in the 800 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, causing bodily injury.
Sunday, Aug. 15:
INCIDENT — At 1:03 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Saturday, Aug. 7Updated
INCIDENT — At 10:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 100 block of South A Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 5:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of West College Avenue and North O Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of felony resisting arrest in the 400 block of East Airport Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1100 block of North H Street that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by police.
INCIDENT — At 11:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
Sunday, Aug. 8
INCIDENT — At 12:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South I Street and West Hickory Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 500 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
Friday, Aug. 6Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of East College Avenue that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by police.
Thursday, Aug. 5Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of East Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of East Cherry Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North D Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North G Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of West Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 600 block of West Cherry Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
Tuesday, Aug. 3Updated
INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of North Eighth Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Oak Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North C Street that resulted in an arrest.
Monday, Aug.2Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
Sunday, Aug. 1
INCIDENT — At 8:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery at an unlisted location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 9:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North M Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North T Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:06 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 900 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of West Walnut Avenue.
Saturday, July 31Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:03 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North Edwards Place that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Maple Avenue and North A Street.
Friday, July 30Updated
INCIDENT — At 5:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 300 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery at an unlisted location in the Santa Ynez Riverbed.
INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of North N Street.
Thursday, July 29Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Fourth Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North V Street.
Wednesday, July 28Updated
INCIDENT — At 10:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1700 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:36 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1600 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of East Olive Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1600 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 900 block of West Chestnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 300 block alley of North K and L streets.
Tuesday, July 27
INCIDENT — At 12:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 500 block alley of North T and U streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shots fired/heard in the 1700 block of North A Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 100 block of South L Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North K Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield near the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and North R Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shots fired/heard in the 500 block oof North T Street.
ARREST — At 2:34 p.m., Stanley Holmes, 47, was arrested in the 1000 block of North O Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:54 p.m., Jeovanie Silva, 28, was arrested in the 400 block of East Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, false imprisonment, threats, domestic violence and violating a protective order.
Monday, July 26Updated
INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of West Apricot Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 4:18 a.m., Maria Anguiano-Garcia, 29, was arrested on Santa Lucia Canyon Road and booked/released into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in bodily injury.
Sunday, July 25
INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block alley of South K and L streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Apricot Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North T Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 5:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North E Street.
Saturday, July 24Updated
INCIDENT — At 2:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Oak Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of North E Street that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.
Friday, July 23Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of North F Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of North E Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 9:57 a.m., Ismael Aguilera, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of South H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, receiving stolen property, illegally possessing a firearm, brandishing a firearm and probation violations.
ARREST — At 11:27 p.m., Raoul Macias, 47, was arrested in the 500 block of North E Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and threats.
Thursday, July 22Updated
INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of Village Circle Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Tangerine Avenue and North Orchid Street.
Wednesday, July 21Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North F Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of East Laurel Avenue and North D Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1000 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 9:57 a.m., Emmanuel I. Hernandez, 19, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, being a gang member in possession of a loaded firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm and probation violations.
Tuesday, July 20Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a repot of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North A Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 4:21 p.m., Mark Bumgarner, 46, was arrested at Cachuma Lake and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty.
Monday, July 19Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of East Cypress Avenue and South Seventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1200 block of West Pine Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1300 block of North L Street that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.
INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of East Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation near the intersection of East College Avenue and North D Street that resulted in an arrest.