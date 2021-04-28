Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Cal Fire wants to begin timber harvesting in Jackson, a coalition of activists has other ideas
State-and-regional

Cal Fire wants to begin timber harvesting in Jackson, a coalition of activists has other ideas

  • 7 min to read

Protests follow months of discussion between Cal Fire, local conservation groups, and the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians. But the situation came to a head on Thursday, when the Cal Fire forest manager announced that the department would be moving forward with six timber harvests, and the “immediate” closure of those sections of the Forest along with roads leading to them.

Small landlords left struggling when renters stop paying
State-and-regional

Small landlords left struggling when renters stop paying

Economists say small property owners have been uniquely pinched by the pandemic as renters move out or stop paying. Despite a federally mandated mortgage forbearance and $2.6 billion in rental relief from the state, some landlords who slip through the cracks wonder how much longer they can absorb the costs.