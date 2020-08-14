You have permission to edit this article.
State funds allocated to Los Alamos, Cold Spring highway projects

Highway 101 bridge to be rebuilt
Caltrans plans to rebuild the Highway 101 bridge over San Antonio Boulevard, which becomes Highway 135, in Los Alamos, adding 4-foot walkways on each side and overhead lighting for the street.

 Mike Hodgson

California Transportation Commission on Thursday allocated $38 million for two highway infrastructure improvement projects in Santa Barbara County, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.

Commissioners provided District 5 with $19 million to replace the Highway 101 overcrossing at Highway 135 in Los Alamos.

District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said the project will address the deteriorated bridge deck at that location.

Another $19 million was allocated to install inspection access on the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge on Highway 154 near San Marcos Pass.

Some of the funds will be used to paint a protective coating on the steel bridge to prevent further corrosion, Shivers said.

The money was part of more than $1.6 billion the commission allocated for transportation projects throughout the state, including about $1.3 billion for State Highway Operation and Protection Program projects, the Caltrans “fix-it-first” program aimed at preserving the condition of state highways.

The commission also approved more than $126 million in funds for rail and mass transit projects, including freight, intercity rail and bus services, to expand access to public transportation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, vehicle miles traveled and traffic congestion.

Another nearly $14 million was allocated for 17 Active Transportation Program projects, which include improving bicycle and pedestrian overcrossings, repairing and maintaining sidewalks and bike lanes, and creating safer routes to school.

