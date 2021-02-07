State Parks plan for Oso Flaco Lake calls for 300 campsites, more trails, OHV access

Future development of Oceano Dunes SVRA access through the Phillips 66 property would have a significant impact on health through exposure to hazardous materials existing in groundwater from previous oil production operations at the site, the draft EIR says.

But as mitigation, making the impact less than significant, a new water well will be drilled outside the contamination plume and the water will be treated as necessary, and an analysis of indoor air quality will be conducted on new structures and any recommendations from that will be implemented.

Noise, particularly temporary noise during construction, would result in a significant impact and would remain a significant, unavoidable impact even after mitigation measures are applied, according to the draft EIR.

The document says impacts on cultural and archaeological resources will be less than significant because the project area has been an agricultural site for a lengthy period of time and no tribal or other cultural sites are known.

However, it says Native Americans will monitor all land-disturbing work, and protocols have been established in case cultural artifacts are inadvertently found.

The analysis of land use and recreation impacts found the project would be a benefit by supporting off-highway vehicle recreation in the southern portion of the Oceano Dunes SVRA, a controversial use that has not been seen as a benefit by opponents.

But the draft EIR also said benefits of both the initial and future phases of the project include improving public access, providing enhanced recreation opportunities, providing new low-cost overnight accommodations on the coast, expanding nonmotorized recreation access through additional trails and campsites, and providing new visitor services.