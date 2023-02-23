State Route 154 is open in both directions between State Route 192 in Santa Barbara and State Route 246 near Santa Ynez after snow shut down the roughly 20-mile stretch Thursday afternoon.
Caltrans District 5 just hours after closing both east and west routes announced they are again accessible to travelers after maintenance teams used plows and a sander to clear the roadway of snow and also disperse sand on the roadway.
The National Weather Service has issued multiple weather statements for Santa Barbara County that includes a blizzard warning and multiple flood watches for the interior mountains, not limited to the Santa Ynez mountains.