'Step forward': Lompoc small business owners embracing return to work

She said those health worries trumped her financial concerns.

“When it comes to finances, God will provide,” she said. “He always provides. But I have my grandkids and they live with me, so I don’t want to get [infected].”

Still, finances are not far from many business owners’ minds.

Both Dunaetz and Keth said they reached out for financial help via small business loans, but neither of them was able to secure assistance due to various circumstances.

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne said this first phase of reopening the local economy was “an important step in the right direction.”

“I know our community will respect and practice the appropriate physical distancing and other requirements while shopping local," she said. "And I am confident we can continue to identify ways to protect each other and reopen additional businesses in partnership with the county public health department.”

Osborne said the continuation toward a full reopening of the economy will be a "learning curve with many adjustments to our personal behaviors," like social distancing and wearing face coverings.