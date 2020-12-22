Steve Ortiz Joins Cottage Health board of directors

Steve Ortiz, president and CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County since 2017, has joined the Cottage Health volunteer board of directors.

Ortiz also served on the organization's board of directors from 2010 to 2013, and has been a member of The Foundation Roundtable since 2017.

He currently serves as chair of the First 5 Santa Barbara County Commission, which helps children prepare for academic success.

During his tenure with United Way, Ortiz has raised over $70 million to develop and lead innovative community partnerships and programs, a Cottage spokeswoman said.

Cottage Health Urgent Care opens Buellton location Tuesday Cottage Health will open its newest urgent care center in Buellton on Tuesday, Dec. 15, according to a hospital spokesperson.

This year, he received a Hero of Hospice Philanthropy Award from Hospice of Santa Barbara in recognition of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ortiz's background in management and operations has helped guide the county's United Way organization to success in recent years, with a focus on issues including school readiness and academic achievement, financial empowerment, and response and recovery efforts in times of community crisis, the spokeswoman said. In current periods of crisis, he has worked with partners to identify gaps in response and recovery systems, and developed collaborative solutions across the philanthropic, nonprofit and government sectors.

Ortiz earned his bachelor’s degree from UCSB and a master's degree from Cal Lutheran University.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.

