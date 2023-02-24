Northern Santa Barbara County received substantial rainfall during a 24-hour period that ended 5 p.m. Friday.
Guadalupe had received 2.66 inches of rain over that 24-hour period, with Orcutt receiving 2.01 inches and Santa Maria getting drenched with 1.91 inches of rain.
At 5 p.m. Friday, the county rain monitor at Lompoc City Hall had received 4.58 inches of rain over the previous 24 hours. The Celite monitoring location south of Lompoc read 4.98 inches and the Santa Ynez Fire Station monitor recorded 3.91 inches in that 24-hour span.
The majority of the rain came during a 12-hour period on Friday. The Lompoc City Hall rain monitor recorded 3.8 inches from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
The Gibraltar Reservoir station had the highest 24-hour reading, hitting 6.69 inches over a 24-hour period ending 5 p.m. Friday.
At 8 a.m. Friday, before much of the storm's rainfall had been recorded, the Gibraltar Reservoir was at 100.8% capacity, Cachuma Reservoir was at 99.1%, the Jameson Reservoir was at 100.5% and the Twitchell Reservoir read 37.3% full.
The county had received 181% of its "normal-to-date" rainfall before Friday's rains and 125% of the normal water-year rainfall that runs through Aug. 31, 2023.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued flash flood warnings for Lompoc and Santa Barbara and warned of flooding throughout the county due to persistent rain. It also sent a special weather statement for high winds, with gusts up to 55 mph, for Lompoc and Buellton. The weather statement also said there was a threat of pea-sized hail.
The National Weather Service said rain and possible thunderstorms were expected through Saturday with a 30% chance of rain Sunday.