Northern Santa Barbara County received substantial rainfall during a 24-hour period that ended 5 p.m. Friday.

Guadalupe had received 2.66 inches of rain over that 24-hour period, with Orcutt receiving 2.01 inches and Santa Maria getting drenched with 1.91 inches of rain.

At 5 p.m. Friday, the county rain monitor at Lompoc City Hall had received 4.58 inches of rain over the previous 24 hours. The Celite monitoring location south of Lompoc read 4.98 inches and the Santa Ynez Fire Station monitor recorded 3.91 inches in that 24-hour span.

Excessive rainfall continues Friday in Santa Maria
