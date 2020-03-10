Storms dump rain on thirsty Central Coast

Storms drenched the Central Coast on Tuesday, dumping more than an inch of rain in some parts in the last six hours and affecting road conditions across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Showers are anticipated through Wednesday from a low-pressure storm system passing southward along the Central Coast, according to John Lindsey, a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. meteorologist.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, numerous gauges throughout Santa Barbara County recorded up to a half-inch of rainfall, with some spots along the southern coast receiving more than an inch and a half.

In Santa Maria, rain gauges recorded one-half and one-quarter of an inch in the northern and southern parts of the city, respectively.

Multiple traffic incidents reported on Hwy 101 between the Nojoqui Summit and Gaviota Tunnel Emergency crews from Santa Barbara County Fire are responding to the report of a vehicle collision in the center divide of southbound Highway …

Half an inch of rain was recorded in Guadalupe and Lompoc, according to county rain gauges