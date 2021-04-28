Strawberry Cruzin' drive-through festival kicks off 5-day run at the Fairpark

The Santa Maria Fairpark hosted its first big event in over a year with the launch of the five-day Strawberry Cruzin' festival on Wednesday.
The drive-through event at the Fairpark is the COVID-safe interpretation of the Santa Maria Strawberry Festival but with the same offerings of festival food, displays and fresh strawberries.
With non-ideal weather contributing to a lower yield of strawberries this year, growers including Driscoll's, Darren’s Berries and Mar Vista provided berries for the event in addition to the usual Little Pete’s.
Along the strawberry-themed route, visitors saw entries in the Strawberry Art contest on display, as well as vintage cars and race cars courtesy of The Critics car club and Stadium805.
Residents also had their pick of delicious food from vendors like Fanny’s Fabulous Funnel Cakes and Colossal Dogs, with carhops bringing food orders out to hungry passengers.
Strawberry Cruzin' will continue from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For admission, residents are asked to make a donation to the Santa Maria Fairpark Foundation to support its current activities, including the 2021 youth scholarships and the 2021 Junior Livestock Virtual Show and Auction.
The Santa Maria Fairpark is located at 937 S. Thornburg St.
For more information about Strawberry Cruzin', visit www.santamariafairpark.com.
