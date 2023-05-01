After three days of food and fun, the 34th annual Santa Maria Strawberry Festival has run its course.
The three-day celebration of Santa Barbara County's top commodity concluded Sunday.
The fair park's main arena included a monster truck show on Saturday and Sunday's festivities included a Fiesta Day concert. Artists scheduled to appear included El Chapo de Sinaloa, Banda Machos, Banda Maguey, Hijos de Barron and Tapy Quintero.
This year, the Sun Center Stage featured daily performances by local musicians and dancers and for the first time local artists worked on strawberry-themed creations during the chalk festival. The festival also had a car show in the Park Plaza center hosted by Mad Bomberz Car Club. The fairpark also partnered with Vitalant to facilitate an on-site blood drive, with donors receiving an admission ticket to the Santa Barbara County Fair, which is set for July 12-16.