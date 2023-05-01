After three days of food and fun, the 34th annual Santa Maria Strawberry Festival has run its course.

The three-day celebration of Santa Barbara County's top commodity concluded Sunday.

The fair park's main arena included a monster truck show on Saturday and Sunday's festivities included a Fiesta Day concert. Artists scheduled to appear included El Chapo de Sinaloa, Banda Machos, Banda Maguey, Hijos de Barron and Tapy Quintero.

