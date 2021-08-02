Hundreds of volunteers will be out at 31 locations Wednesday morning selling copies of a Santa Maria Times special edition to raise funds for Mission Hope Cancer Center, reviving a six-year tradition that was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams of volunteers from local businesses and nonprofit organizations will sell copies of the Day of Hope special edition for $1 each, with 100% of the revenue going to help Mission Hope cancer patients.

“We are very excited to welcome back teams to Santa Maria,” said Jessa Brooks, the vice president of philanthropy for Marian Foundation, which organizes the fundraiser, adding, “We have less teams than in previous years.”

The special editions are not being sold in Lompoc and Solvang as in previous years.

Still, the foundation hopes the eighth annual event will bring in $235,000 to benefit Mission Hope cancer patients, and the fundraiser is well on its way, having already raised $176,000 as of 1 p.m. Monday.

“We’re very grateful to have so much support from the community again this year,” Brooks said.

On Wednesday, volunteers wearing bright orange vests will be selling copies of the newspaper from 7 a.m. to noon at 29 locations in Santa Maria plus two locations in Nipomo.

Proceeds will be used by Mission Hope for equipment and technology, patient assistance, programs and services.

In addition, a special event launched just for last year’s Day of Hope is being brought back due to popular demand and even expanded this year.

Brooks noted that public health restrictions prompted organizers to drop the street-corner sales in 2020.

“Last year, we had to improvise, so we developed the Day of Hope Car Parade,” she said. “This is a very exciting and inspiring event where all members of the community can get involved.”

More than 100 cars, pickups and motorcycles participated in the first parade that was designed to draw attention to the fundraiser and to lead bystanders to the special edition sales at Marian Regional Medical Center.

The parade helped make last year’s annual event a success, with the $230,000 goal exceeded by a record $257,000 in donations, and it was popular with not only parade participants but also spectators who lined the route to cheer them on.

About 100 vehicles are expected for this year’s parade, which is sponsored by Pacific Petroleum and the annual Cruzin’ for Life Car Show that has raised more than $1.5 million for Mission Hope Cancer Center and Tri-Counties Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Members of the Bent Axles, Mad Bombers, Paradise British and Central Coast Corvettes car clubs, 805 Fords Group and Vintage Chevrolet Club of America have signed up to participate.

Last year’s parade was led by Taryn Timothy, a breast cancer survivor and an ambassador for Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Karissa Sanchez of Orcutt, also a breast cancer survivor and Mission Hope ambassador, will lead this year’s parade scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Santa Maria Way and Miller Street.

The parade will then head north on Broadway to Main Street, where it will turn right and continue until making a right turn on Palisade Drive to enter the Marian Regional Medical Center complex, ending at Mission Hope Cancer Center on East Church Street at Stratford Avenue.

For those unable to purchase a paper from the street vendors, donations can be made online at supportmarianmedical.org/dayofhope.

“There, they can see in real time the donations as they’re coming in,” Brooks said of those who visit the site.

Those who make donations online will be provided with a link to the e-edition of the newspaper, and since donations will continue to be accepted after Wednesday, subsequent donors will receive a link to the special edition, she said.