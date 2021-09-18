A few years ago, I went body surfing at Avila Beach. While walking in the water, I stepped on a smooth, rubbery and spongy body that instantly became rigid as it squirmed away.
Turns out it was a stingray, but for some reason, I didn't get stung by its barb or stinger on its whip-like tail. Perhaps its barb had broken away earlier, or its defensive thrashing tail maneuver missed my foot. Either way, I felt fortunate.
According to the CSU Long Beach stingray behavior and biology website, "The stingrays are a unique group of fishes often referred to as 'flattened sharks' as they are close cousins to sharks. They belong to a group known as the 'batoids' and share similarities to the guitarfish, sawfishes, electric rays and skates. Stingrays are viviparous, meaning they give birth to live young. A stingray's barb is covered by a thin external layer of skin and mucus. There are specialized cells in this outer layer of skin that allow for venom transfer into a potential predator upon striking. Stingrays strictly sting out of defense."
The number of stingray injuries has increased each year, with the greatest stings happening during the summer months as the number of beach visitors is at the highest.
Last week, Michelle Kaul of Atascadero took her son Ulysses Kaul, a freshman at Atascadero High School, and his fellow water polo teammate to Morro Strand State Beach to go surfing. It was near low tide as they headed out to the waves.
"They got up to knee-deep water and quickly came back out to show me the wound on my son's friend's foot, just below the ankle. We were all perplexed by what caused it, and my son mentioned seeing a type of ray earlier, which prompted him to paddle in (knee-deep water) to avoid touching the ground and confrontation with another stingray." Kaul said.
They later identified it as a round stingray from photos from the CSU Long Beach website.
According to Kaul, "Ulysses' friend, unfortunately, got stung by a stingray and described it as 'feeling like he hit his foot up against a rock.'"
They quickly made their way to the ranger station at the Morro Strand Campground to get help in cleaning the wound.
"The pain started about 5 and 10 minutes later (he rated it 8 out of 10 on the pain scale, 10 being the highest). No allergic reaction, but the pain was intense. The rangers were extremely helpful, and so was the boy's dad on the phone in researching and finding the best protocol to follow. Since there was no hot water on hand to break down the venom, we quickly got him in the car to take him home, where his parents had hot water ready to treat. When soaked in hot water, the intense pain vanished; a few days later, he is pretty much all healed up." Kaul explained to me.
It's highly recommended that you seek professional medical care after being stung to make sure that the barb or its debris is not present and there's no infection.
The accounts from others are not so lucky from what Kaul gathered. "A surfer friend Andrew Lanes, who works for Cheadle Center for Biodiversity & Ecological Restoration, got stung on East Beach in Santa Barbara four years ago. He got stung in the ankle when he touched the bottom after treading water, and it severed a nerve. He says his ankle is still numb."
Kaul told me of another friend's incident. In February, Mathew White, a Cal Poly Math professor, was surfing and got stung by Morro Rock while wearing booties; the barb tore right through the neoprene.
Kaul noted, "I have been lucky; I have never been stung. So have the other moms that I surf with. This is a good reminder to shuffle our feet in the sand when walking in the water. This alerts the rays that you are approaching so they can swim away. Also, be prepared with hot water. This can affect not just surfers but boogie boarders, regular ocean foragers and anyone going into knee-deep water."